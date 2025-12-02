Dr. Clayton Baker, an internist, is quoted at Children’s Health Defense:

CHD: “Baker noted that, since 2000, Pfizer and its subsidiary companies ‘have been found guilty of 107 criminal offenses, totaling a staggering $11,261,560,400 in penalties’.”

“‘Pfizer has been found guilty of defrauding the government an astonishing 22 times in the last 25 years. I do not trust them to conduct honest studies, nor should anyone else,’ Baker said.”

Yeah, there’s THAT. I wouldn’t trust Pfizer to shine my shoes without somehow poisoning me.

The recent clinical trial of the new flu vaccine had a number of flaws. But the really big one that stands out:

There was no placebo group. BANG.

The group that didn’t get the new RNA vaccine got an older flu vaccine.

That’s the usual con in these trials. It gives the new vaccine a distinct edge when it comes to adverse effects. Because the older vaccine will cause its own adverse effects…and by comparison, the new vaccine will look good. A lot better than if it was compared to a shot of a salt water, a real placebo.

So on those grounds alone…