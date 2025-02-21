With the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director, the groundwork has been laid.

Patel’s first public statement after the Senate voted him in: “The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops…And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.”

When Trump first rolled out his cabinet nominees, I described his FLOOD THE ZONE strategy. Install as many outsiders as possible. People willing to go hell for leather and slice away long-time corrupt elements within the agencies they lead. Generate so much simultaneous action in that regard, the defenders of the bureaucracy are unable to put out most of the fires.

Well, Trump’s major nominees are in place now. Hegseth, Noem, Patel, Kennedy, Bondi. Plus Musk and Tom Homan.

In Phase Two, they each take the ball and run with it ON THEIR OWN.

ON THEIR OWN.

They’re not checking back with the boss to get the green light for every move they make.

This creates storms of chaos for the opposition.

As they strip projects and plans and personnel from their bureaucracies, on his end Trump keeps up the beat by canceling funding and enacting mass layoffs and buyouts.

Plus DOGE exposes more and more money crimes of major dimensions.

The most important of Trump’s cabinet appointees is Kennedy: