Editorial Note

Some publishing days followed a single theme.

Others, like December 18, 2001, offered a snapshot of the remarkable range of subjects Jon covered in the course of a single day.

The four pieces move from the United Nations to Mossad intelligence operations, from narcotics money flowing through financial institutions to one of New York City’s great cathedrals. The subjects change, but Jon’s method remains remarkably consistent: begin with a current event, then follow the underlying ideas wherever they lead.

Originally published as separate dispatches throughout the day, they are collected here as a single post. Together they offer a glimpse of what it was like to follow Jon’s work in the early days of the web, when readers would refresh the page to see what new dispatch had just arrived.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published —Tom Kudla Editorial Steward

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18. HAVE YOU NOTICED THAT SOME OF THESE UN FOLKS IN GENEVA AND BRUSSELS AND NYC HAVE FAR TOO MUCH TIME ON THEIR HANDS?

A Mr. Smet in Belgium has come up with a brilliant idea…