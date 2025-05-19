These are the files which the government calls The Gold Standard for understanding the adverse effects of vaccines.

I’ve written several articles on these secret “VSD” (Vaccine Safety Datalink) files. But I always felt there was more to uncover.

I was right.

I pressed on, and I found connections I never fully understood before.

Connections that completely expose what the government, and particularly the CDC, has been up to for many years.

Listen now

I thought I knew why the government was keeping the files secret. But when I kept investigating, I found new staggering reasons.

A whole invisible landscape of crime came into view. Clearly. With DETAILS.

What I discovered doesn’t only reveal crimes connected to vaccines. The full picture also exposes a criminal enterprise which is infiltrating data on many key subjects.

You’ll see how and why in this podcast. Be sure to tune in.

As always, thank you for your continuing subscriber support. You make these unique investigations possible.

-- Jon Rappoport

(Rappoport Podcasts, Episode 076)