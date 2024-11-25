I’m going wall to wall on this one!

I’ll cover every aspect that counts. What does Trump’s win mean now, as we race forward?

What is Trump’s strategy? Can it work? Is it real?

Are there deceptions? If so, can Founding Principles of America be restored anyway?

I’ll cover Trump’s key appointments so far. What clues do they give us? Could we be fooled?

This is a moment of great upheaval. We’re in the middle of history being made. Things could go one way or another—and the shattering differences will be enormous!

I have a few inside stories nobody is covering well. What is the actual plan in Congress to decertify the election? What is this strange animal called “recess appointments and how could Trump use it?” How can the sports world (!) exert enormous influence over Trump’s cabinet appointments being confirmed by the Senate?

What will happen to news media now, after they made horrendous predictions that failed, and after their strategy to stop Trump crashed and burned?

Are we on the cusp of a revolution? What shape will it take?

What IS the situation with Robert Kennedy? What does he really want to do? What doesn’t he want to do? MILLIONS of Health Freedom people need to know. How far will he go on vaccines and the monster medical cartel itself?

I’ll discuss my unique proposal for “many Czars,” and how they would turn the tide in our favor—big-time.

All these topics are RED HOT.

How they turn out will bring forth flames of freedom or a fake 1776.

-- Jon Rappoport

(Rappoport Podcasts, Episode 072)