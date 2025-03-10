Free Podcast: What Robert Kennedy Must Do Now!

No more sitting on the fence for us.

No more cozy faith that we can comfortably win this war. That’s self-induced hypnosis.

I urge everyone to listen to this podcast and get it out there far and wide.

Make sure every medical freedom group gets it.

What I’m saying in the podcast goes much farther than anything I’ve written up to now.

This is what Kennedy MUST do if he plans to move the needle more than a few inches in the next four years.

This is what MAHA has to understand, if they want real health in America.

This is what has to happen, if the iron grip of the medical/pharmaceutical cartel is going to be busted.

You may think I’m just boasting when I say I have the switch that will turn on the lightbulb in Kennedy’s mind—but I assure you I’m not.

Is Kennedy’s true winning strategy radical? Of course. But no more radical than what Trump and his team have been doing since the Inauguration. Their approach of FLOOD THE ZONE, and attacking key vulnerable points with no mercy, has already won victories.

Kennedy, as the new head of Health and Human Services, has to follow a similar course. The difference is, the medical arena is locked up much tighter than any area Trump has invaded.

I’m going to be very specific about what Kennedy needs to do. No vapid generalities. I’m going to show you EXACTLY what he’s missing, and how he can suddenly see a new clear road that leads to victory.

For those of you who don’t know my work, I’ve been exposing medical crimes since 1988. As a reporter, I’ve cleared away huge piles of official lies about medical care in America.

I refuse to let this golden opportunity slip by, now that RFK has won his position at HHS. Whatever he had to say to get there, that job is done. Now comes the time for revolutionary action.

And victory.

People who are dedicated to very gradual progress are nursing a delusion. I guarantee, that’s not going to make a difference. In the end, that’s not going win anything.

And winning is what we want to do.

I’m pulling no punches in this podcast. I’m going all out and all in. Some of my language will probably get nasty—but not nearly as nasty and obscene as what the medical syndicate has been doing to millions of people for the past hundred years.

Our path to victory is no pie in the sky. What Kennedy has to do now is crystal clear, once all the other hopey-dopey irrational fantasies that won’t work are tossed on the junk pile.

And if he does what he must, events will shatter the current landscape in ways that go miles beyond what the rest of Trump’s team is focused on.

Listen to this podcast, and get it out there far and wide.

As always, thank you to all of you who continue to support my work.

-- Jon Rappoport

(Rappoport Podcasts, Episode 074)