In March 2024, basketball legend John Stockton filed a lawsuit against the Washington State Medical Board, challenging its right to discipline Stockton’s doctor for publicly “spreading misinformation” about COVID.

The case has gone through a number of courts. The Supreme Court declined to hear it. As far as I can tell, all legal options have now been exhausted, and the lawsuit is dead.

One of Stockton’s attorneys, who deserves much credit for taking this case to the wall a number of times? Robert Kennedy.

The case points to the police powers of state medical boards. They’re permitted to regulate the speech of doctors—in violation of the 1st Amendment.

So, for instance, if a doctor does a podcast in which he says the PCR test is a fraud, the state board can come down on him like a ton of bricks.

They can haul him into a hearing and suspend or even revoke his license to practice.

In case you’re thinking a state medical board is a private organization and can therefore discipline their licensees (doctors), you’re wrong.

A STATE MEDICAL BOARD IS A GOVERNMENT ENTITY.

Each state has passed laws which establish these boards.

So the government is telling a doctor (if it decides to haul him in, as opposed to leaving him be) he can’t say certain things.

What things can’t he say?