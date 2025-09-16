I know how the PR game works and SHOULD work. I’ve been watching so-called reporters play the game for more than 40 years.

I could turn Kennedy around in 24 hours—if he had the stomach for it.

His PR team is a bunch of mules pulling a cart full of bricks up a hill. When they could be driving racing cars at 200mph.

Trump, even Trump needs PR help. One MAJOR area? The corrupt prosecutors, DAs, and judges who let violent career criminals walk, time and time again.

This is what you do, Trump. Your team does detailed research and comes up with a dozen of these corrupt officials.

A DIRTY DOZEN LIST. For starters.

You publish it, with trumpets blaring.

Not broad strokes, not a sketch. A complete CASE. Against these “sworn upholders of the law.”

You include their favored felons, how many and what crimes they committed, and how many times they walked.

You push the knowledge of the Dirty Dozen into every corner of American society. You put your best people on television news and social media to slam the truth into people’s minds.

This isn’t a one-off. This is a forever campaign.

“Look, DA Smith just did it again! He let another career predator walk free! Here’s what happened…”

Then a second Dirty Dozen list.

The stories practically write themselves: