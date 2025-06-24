(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

No surprise it would be taking over in the UK, where the Nanny State boobs are some of the most deranged on the planet.

Buckle up.

BBC: “Every newborn baby in England will have their DNA mapped to assess their risk of hundreds of diseases, under NHS plans for the next 10 years.”

“…part of a government drive towards predicting and preventing illness…”

“The government’s 10-year plan…is aimed at easing pressure on [medical] services. The Department for Health and Social Care said that genomics—the study of genes—and AI would be used to ‘revolutionise prevention’ and provide faster diagnoses and an ‘early warning signal for disease’.”

This is complete bullshit.

The study of genes to treat disease is aimed largely at raising MONEY for research.

Aside from isolated “miracle cases” here and there, there are NO genetic cures for any disease.

So how in the world will analyzing the DNA of every baby add up to “better medical care?”

What WILL happen is lots more government surveillance of citizens from cradle to grave—using their DNA profiles—under the convenient do-good cover story of “we’re catching disease earlier and treating it.”

Also, the people of the UK can look forward to hundreds more nonsense disease labels, supposedly describing what “genetic research” is uncovering.

Every person will be a captive of the medical cartel from birth to death. Featuring all new toxic drugs and vaccines.