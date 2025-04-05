We’re talking about human sewage. Feces. Shit. Tons. Raw. Untreated.

From San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond: “Where does Tijuana’s sewage go? It depends on where you live in the city: Eastern Tijuana: Sewage goes untreated straight into the Tijuana River, then flows into the U.S. and out to the Pacific. Central Tijuana: Sent to a treatment plant—but the system is overwhelmed. And for the next 8 days, Mexico is bypassing the plant entirely and dumping directly into the ocean. Western Tijuana: Sewage flows untreated right into the Pacific Ocean. This is why we’ve had beaches closed for over 1,000 days and why our Navy SEALs are getting sick. This is not just an environmental disaster—it’s a national security crisis. The solution starts with accountability. Mexico must treat its sewage, not dump it on us.”

From Outkick.com: “[County Supervisor] Desmond pleaded Friday for help. He says Mexico ‘plans to dump millions more gallons’ of s--t ‘into our country,’ beginning Monday.

“Lee Zeldin, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that this ‘disgusting sewage’ from Mexico ‘is harming our precious environment’ and he’s looking for permanent solutions to ‘end decades’ of such behavior out of the Mexicans.”

Millions of gallons of shit flowing from Mexico into the US.

Dream up all the solutions short of FORCING Mexico to treat the sewage AND keep it in Mexico…and those other solutions won’t work.

Build a huge blocking dam?