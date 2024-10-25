Climate science is a ruse. But the money spent on fake research and gifts to nations is real.

Between 24 and 41 billion dollars of that money is missing from the World Bank. No one knows where it went.

Oxfam, October 17: “Up to $41 billion in World Bank climate finance—nearly 40 percent of all climate funds disbursed by the Bank over the past seven years—is unaccounted for due to poor record-keeping practices, reveals a new Oxfam report published today ahead of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C. [October 21—26, 2024]”

“An Oxfam audit of the World Bank’s 2017-2023 climate finance portfolio found that between $24 billion and $41 billion in climate finance went unaccounted for between the time projects were approved and when they closed.”

“There is no clear public record showing where this money went or how it was used, which makes any assessment of its impacts impossible. It also remains unclear whether these funds were even spent on climate-related initiatives intended to help low- and middle-income countries protect people from the impacts of the climate crisis and invest in clean energy.” (link in footnote)

A source at the World Bank told the NY Post that the actual amount of missing money “could be twice or ten times more…all the figures are routinely made up. Nobody has a clue about who spends what.” (link in footnote)

The World Bank gets its money from national governments’ donations, from its own issuance of bonds, and from repayment of loans it makes.

As mainstream reports on this scandal appear, they’ll be couched in terms of horribly deficient accounting practices, “mistakes,” lack of executive oversight at the Bank, etc.

I raise the distinct possibility that the money was stolen. The accounting mess was the cover: