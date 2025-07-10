Reuters: “US FDA to revise ADHD stimulants labels to warn of weight loss risk in children under 6.”

So there could be weight loss.

In children.

Under six.

And that’s it.

That’s as far as the new and improved FDA is willing to go.

Even though the meds for ADHD are stimulants—speed-type drugs.

SPEED.

For children.

For long-term use.

The FDA should read the following study-review, published many years ago. It focused on Ritalin, one of the speed drugs for ADHD.

1986. The International Journal of the Addictions. Author, Richard Scarnati. “An Outline of Hazardous Side Effects of Ritalin (Methylphenidate)” [v.21(7), pp. 837-841].

Scarnati listed over a hundred adverse effects of Ritalin and indexed published journal articles for each of these symptoms.

For every one of the following Ritalin effects, there is at least one confirming source in the medical literature:

• Paranoid delusions

• Paranoid psychosis

• Hypomanic and manic symptoms, amphetamine-like psychosis

• Activation of psychotic symptoms

• Toxic psychosis

• Visual hallucinations

• Auditory hallucinations

• Can surpass LSD in producing bizarre experiences

• Effects pathological thought processes

• Extreme withdrawal

• Terrified affect

• Started screaming

• Aggressiveness

• Insomnia

• Since Ritalin is considered an amphetamine-type drug, expect amphatamine-like effects

• Psychic dependence

• High-abuse potential DEA Schedule II Drug

• Decreased REM sleep

• When used with antidepressants one may see dangerous reactions including hypertension, seizures and hypothermia

• Convulsions

• Brain damage may be seen with amphetamine abuse.

And these horrific effects come from speed fed to children for exactly WHAT problem?