Kennedy, just nominated by Trump to head up Health and Human Services, is in a position to deliver astonishing medical facts to the American people.

In particular, I’m referring to a review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, on July 26, 2000.

The author was Dr. Barbara Starfield, a widely revered public health expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

So the author, her workplace, and the journal possessed meticulous mainstream credentials.

Dr. Starfield’s shocking review, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” revealed that, every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 people, and severely maims many more.

The breakdown: FDA approved drugs kill 106,000 people, and mistreatment and errors in hospitals kill 119,000 people.

If you extrapolate those numbers…the US medical system kills 2.25 MILLION Americans per decade.

When I interviewed Dr. Starfield in 2009, she told me the federal government had never contacted her to consult on reforming the medical system.

There are clear implications in Starfield’s review. Here are a few.

ONE: The FDA has been routinely approving medicines as safe, when they actually kill people.

TWO: Prestigious medical journals routinely publish glowing studies of medical drugs that are actually killing people.

THREE: The federal government has done NOTHING substantial to reform the deadly medical system.

FOUR: The mainstream press (which briefly covered Starfield’s report when it was published in 2000) utterly failed to follow up or investigate this explosive ongoing tragedy.

FIVE: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has never highlighted THIS MEDICAL cause of disease.

SIX: The FDA has never made moves to completely overhaul its drug-approval process.

If confirmed by the Senate, Robert Kennedy will take charge of HHS, which controls the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

He needs to put the Starfield Report in front of the American people NOW…AND USE IT WHEN THE HOUNDS COME AFTER HIM DURING THE UPCOMING SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARINGS.

A number of Senators opposing Kennedy’s confirmation believe they have the upper hand. They believe they have all the medical experts on their side. But here is a review authored by a public health expert, Dr. Starfield, who, during her life, was celebrated by her peers, who worked at the vastly prestigious Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, who had her review published by none other than Journal of the American Medical Association!

This is ammunition Kennedy can deploy to full advantage during his confirmation hearings.

GET THIS ARTICLE TO HIM. NOW.

-- Jon Rappoport