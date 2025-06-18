(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

UPDATE: I recently reported that Trump suddenly decided to halt deportation of illegals working in hotels, restaurants, and on farms. Part of his flip-flopping act. Well now he’s reversed THAT order. Meaning: DO deport illegals working in those industries. What will tomorrow bring? Spare illegals working in the gum drop sector?

UPDATE 2: Trump says the US owns the skies over Iran, and he demands unconditional surrender by Iran’s leadership. What about his former call to come to the negotiating table? That’s now out? Unconditional surrender isn’t negotiation. Is his call for surrender just a momentary blurt, a bloviation, a sign he’s pissed off, a calculated strategy? Who knows? Does he know? Governing by instant reaction, Mr. Trump, means people stop believing and paying attention to what you’re saying. Get it?

—end of updates—

Trump, we know by now you’re always campaigning and promoting.

And as you’ve written and openly admit, you exaggerate for effect. We get that.

We also get that you change your mind and contradict yourself.

So this is a proposal to cut through the fog created by your rhetoric.

The American people need a report on what your administration has DONE so far, since taking office.

Not in usual bureaucratic speak, but in simple straightforward prose.

This would come from each major federal agency.

ONE: Actions taken.

TWO: Actions completed, and results. (How you calculated the results.)

THREE: Resistance encountered.

FOUR: Actions taken to overcome resistance. Where those actions stand at the moment.

That’s it.

No bloviation. No jive.

For instance: ICE would report how many illegal aliens they’ve deported, how many have self-deported. Which judges have blocked deportation orders, and what is being done to overcome those judges’ decisions.

For instance: HHS would report (among other actions) how many and which drugs and vaccines have been approved, and which have been rejected. Which research applications have been approved and which have been rejected.

For instance: DOGE would report each instance of discovering fraud and waste, and how much money was involved in each case. Each case would be verified by the agency involved, or challenged.

That kind of thing.

—So we know what you and your people have been doing, as opposed to saying. You, as President, would have an advisor detail YOUR actions and results as well.

No gloss, no generalities, only details.

Because government is supposed to perform on behalf of the people. And performance is SPECIFIC.

You, of course, will continue to talk and promote and campaign and sell, as you always do. That’s a given. We understand that. You can heap as much praise on yourself as you want to. That’s what you do.