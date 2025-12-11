I’m doubling down on my prior piece on Redfield.

This is too important to let go.

Redfield wasn’t just any former CDC director. He was THERE, at the launch of the COVID kill shots. He endorsed them. He spoke to America about them. He said TAKE THEM.

He was nearly on the level of Fauci.

And he had a direct and solid gold pipeline to the news media! He was The Man. Once Redfield gave the endorsement, all the reporters knew they could push the shot because…President Trump was just a promoter but Redfield was SCIENCE.

No reporter needed to be afraid of blowback. Redfield had just hoisted the science flag.

RNA tech was new and experimental. But not really. Not anymore. Wait and see how millions of people would handle the injection? The hell with that. Full steam ahead! Robert Redfield was on board. That’s all the press needed to know.

AND NOW Redfield is saying BAN THE SHOT. IT’S TOXIC.

There is a cherry on this cake. Redfield has a new book that just came out. It’s titled: ‘Redfield’s Warning: What I Learned (But Couldn’t Tell You) Might Save Your Life’. BANG.

Couldn’t tell us? Why not? When couldn’t you tell us? At the very beginning, at the launch of the vaccine? Later? Exactly when?

Redfield is a famous man with a new a book. You know what that means? He wants to sell copies! He’ll sit for interviews. He’ll talk about the vaccine and other COVID issues until he’s blue in the face. To sell that book. He’s not a “reluctant warrior”. The publisher, Skyhorse, is counting on Redfield to go on tour…whatever that means today. News shows, podcasts with huge audiences. The issue that will draw the most attention? Redfield’s Reformation on the VACCINE. His turnaround.

I have a piece of advice for Skyhorse: