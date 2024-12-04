With the new President, that question is up for grabs.

Obviously, the answer is: do both.

Make the system better, and prosecute the criminals who have been running it.

But making it better can become an out, a palliative, an excuse to avoid the true need to send the criminals to prison.

And that’s what we have to watch out for.

Trump’s new medical team could focus solely on “making improvements and changes.” Thus backing away from the prosecutions.

They would do this out of cowardice and fear. They would play nice. They’d play to an audience who feels that “offending people in power” is impolite and crude and uncalled for.

“You’re going to drag that NOTED PHYSICIAN INTO COURT? My God! He was the head of the NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH! HE ISN’T SOME GANGSTER!”

Yes he is.

And a criminal case, headed up by a stone cold DOJ prosecutor, will lay out the precise crimes this doctor committed, for all the world to see.

The doctor won’t simply be fired. He won’t be glossed over “on the way to making the system better.”

His confession in a tweet admitting to “certain mistakes based on a lack of information at the time” won’t be permitted to stand as a PR defense.

You can’t reform a titanic system without putting criminals in prison.

When it comes to MEDICAL, you have to disrupt and tear apart the hypnotic prestige of THE DOCTOR.

“I made mistakes but they were unintentional” has to be blasted to smithereens.

The exalted reputation of THE DOCTOR has to be pulled down to the level of a drug dealer.

The whole aura surrounding physicians has to be sliced open and deflated like an old bag.

“Today, 40 members of the vicious MS-13 gang were arraigned in court on charges of murder, and in an adjoining courtroom, a dozen former medical bureaucrats were indicted on charges of destroying thousands of lives by certifying drugs known to be highly toxic…”

We need something like that, for starters.

And here’s the kicker: