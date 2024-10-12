Genetics is a convenient dumping ground.

If doctors can’t figure out what causes a disease, they can say:

“We believe the underlying problem is genetic. We’re working to identify the specific genes.”

The naïve and ignorant public goes along with this. “Well, the researchers know what they’re doing.”

First of all, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. If researchers finally identify the genes they claim are causing a disease, can they correct the flaws in those genes and thereby CURE the disease?

If not, they’re just guessing and blowing smoke.

Currently, there is NO genetic cure for ANY disease across the board. Medical honchos don’t hold press conferences to announce THAT.

But what about correlation? Let’s say a study is done showing that 72% of 500 patients who have been diagnosed with testicular cancer have a misbehaving Gene X2.

Assuming the authors of the study really have shown X2 is doing something it shouldn’t be doing, there may be other factors at work.

For instance, the 72% of patients in the study all had high levels of fluoride or pesticides in their bodies.

And unknown to the researchers, these chemicals were causing Gene x2 to misfire. Without those chemicals, X2 would be normal, and the patients wouldn’t have testicular cancer.

So it’s actually the toxic chemicals which are at the root of the cancer.

Oops.

And even if doctors could somehow fix Gene X2, the chemicals would still be there in the patients’ bodies, wreaking all kinds of havoc—and those chemicals would screw up the new and improved X2 in the future.

Naturally, the medical cartel doesn’t want to say unequivocally: “We’ve found three commercial chemicals that cause testicular cancer. Here are their names, and here are the companies that manufacture and sell them.”

That would create a massive uproar.

So the genetic hypothesis serves another function. It hides the actual causes of cancer and protects chemical companies.

The cherry on this cake?