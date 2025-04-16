NBC News, May 14, 2023: “[Republicans and conservative activists] have called for protesters to be prosecuted under federal law ever since there were larger and angrier demonstrations outside Supreme Court justices’ homes last year in the days after the bombshell ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion.”

“‘The entire country has seen hundreds of protesters outside the homes of Supreme Court justices night after night after night. You turn on your TV and you see violations of this criminal statute over and over and over again,’ Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, said at a Senate hearing last month.”

NPR, July 3, 2022: “In a series of letters sent over the weekend, the marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court called on officials in Maryland and Virginia to ‘enforce’ state and local laws that, she wrote, ‘prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices’.”

“‘For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes in Virginia,’ Marshal Gail Curley wrote to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. ‘This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits’.”

Remember those days?

And the bottom line? Not one peaceful protestor was sentenced to jail.

So…what about today? What if Americans decide to peacefully protest and picket outside the homes of federal district judges who are blocking the enforcement of Trump’s Executive Orders?

And when Democrats and RINOs start screaming about it, just point them to the 2022-3 abortion protests.

“You didn’t care then, why do you care now?”