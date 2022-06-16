“Genealogy Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” hosted by Dr. Hammerhead H Hammerhead III:

“So Mr. Campbell, as you can see, this ancestor of yours sold slaves in Africa all those years ago…”

“Yes, but as a black man, I have to point out that the slave trade there was between Africans and white men.”

“Not in this case. I’m talking about slave trade between tribal groups of Africans, long before the white man ever showed up on the African continent. That was the business your ancestor ran. And he was prolific.”

“What?”