Yeah, well, I experienced a mental illness reading about the report.

Mental Health America issued it. I looked for numbers indicating how many mental illnesses were caused by the drugs doctors dispensed, but I couldn’t find a mention of THAT.

It’s all about language, as usual. If the report said 25% of US adults in 2024 had one of the following—a serious worry or concern or financial crunch or marriage problem or conflict at work—everybody would say, “Sure, I can see that.”

But no. This is “experiencing mental illness.”

It’s a category. A medical thing. Treatment should follow.

Aha. And that’s the whole point. These surveys and reports are SALES FUNNELS. For the drugs.

You can’t sell a drug if you say a lot of people are having trouble with their bosses at work. “Try our new Smooth Out Employee-Employer Relations Medicine. “ Doesn’t work.

“Here’s our new drug for unemployment.” No dice.

“I took the new Divorce Med and sailed through my split with my husband with ease. I don’t remember much of what happened, but that’s good.”

“My house in the Palisades burned down because the reservoir was empty and that son of bitch Newsom never had the brush cleared and he won’t release permits to rebuild and my doctor is giving me a drug for that and now I don’t care about anything. It’s remarkable.” Doesn’t fly.

DOCTOR: No Joe, you don’t feel bad. You’re experiencing a mental illness.

JOE: What’s the difference?

DOCTOR: About four thousand dollars. But don’t worry, your insurance covers you.

There’s a make-break line: