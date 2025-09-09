These guys don’t stop. They’re trying everything.

In various stages of development: aerosol vaccines to be sprayed on populations (if it’s not already secretly being done), nasal spray, wearable injectors, and now…

Dental floss.

What’s next, toilet paper? An ass-vaxx?

Science: “Flossing may be good for more than getting your dentist off your back—one day, it may also protect you from the flu. In an unorthodox approach to needle-free vaccines, researchers have developed a special kind of floss that can deliver proteins and inactive viruses to mice’s gumlines and trigger immune responses that protect against infectious disease, they report today in Nature Biomedical Engineering.”

“‘I had honestly never thought of using floss as a vaccination strategy,’ says Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who was not involved in the work. ‘The results are quite impressive’.”

I’m sure they are. To lunatics.

What is a mouse thinking when humans try to floss its teeth?

Researchers and pharma execs and doctors and public health officials are quite aware that increasing numbers of people are stepping away from vaccines.

Back in the wondrous COVID years, I reported on millions of doses of those shots going unused.

So the plan is to introduce a) involuntary methods like aerial spraying and b) easy applications. Flossing would be one of those.