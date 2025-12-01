The clock is ticking.

At the present rate, how long will it take before America sinks below the horizon, crippled and incompetent?

I’m talking about the combined effects of billions of prescriptions written for toxic drugs every year. And then there are the toxic vaccines.

I’ve spent much time in these pages documenting the horrific effects of both.

Aside from the millions of deaths and the permanent disabling, there is also the bludgeoning of brains—making people unable to think coherently. This is real. It’s not being documented. It’s not “a popular conspiracy,” because the effects don’t all happen at once.

It’s a gradual submerging of the whole population.

With the new MAHA revolution (supposedly) in full swing, there is no pressure or force coming from the leaders of the movement to expose the entire incoming wave. You don’t hear leading MAHA bureaucrats or doctors talking loudly and relentlessly about the combined and overall effects of all the drugs and vaccines on the people of America.

Frankly, they don’t know what relentless is.

Instead, there is a drip by drip semi-effort to “rethink” certain drugs.

Utterly useless.

I’m talking about real depopulation by drugs here. Not only people in graves, but the living dead. Unable to function in the world.

It’s just keeps raining drugs, day after day.

Trump and Kennedy are useless. Trump keeps cooking up deals with pharma to build new manufacturing plants. Kennedy is unimportant on the public stage. He isn’t connecting like the warrior he should be. Not at all: