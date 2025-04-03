This piece features Calley Means, and statements he made at a health summit the other day. I’m fully aware this guy “came out of nowhere” and started supporting Kennedy and MAHA. Who he might or might not be isn’t the subject of this piece. I’m not endorsing HIM. I’m reporting on his comments, which happen to be the strongest directed, so far, right AT pharma stooges, to their faces, in public, in front of the press. I’m also telling Kennedy he needs a whole lot ot people making strong statements like this—and much stronger. MUCH STRONGER. For the moment, I’m calling Means a useful firebrand. USEFUL to us. That’s all.

It wasn’t a tornado, but at least it had some sting.

Maybe somebody has gotten a few of my articles to Kennedy.

I told him he had to appoint a bunch of firebrands to take the war TO the medical establishment and not just play defense.

So at a Politico Health Care Summit, RFK turned loose Calley Means, one of his HHS special advisors. The audience in the room—pharma lobbyists, media whores, and some HHS employees who are suddenly out of jobs—got more than they expected.

Means: “The NIH, whose goal is to promote American health, has overseen a devastation of American health over the past twenty years.”

“America [is] leading the world in almost every chronic disease.”

“When you turn on CNBC, it’s just a nonstop infomercial for pharma…”

“It is insane for you to insinuate the thing standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats.”

Here’s an exchange between Means and a lobbyist—

Means: “Those scientists fundamentally have overseen a record of utter failure.”

Lobbyist: “That’s not true!”

Means: “Oh, that’s not true? Has there been one single chronic disease medication in modern American history that has lowered rates of the chronic disease? Is it appropriate that the American Academy of Pediatrics right now, which is 90% funded by pharma, is pushing Ozempic on six year olds? The lobbyists in this room do not have the humility to admit that we have gone completely wrong. The lobbyists in this room [are] laughing when we have the sickest children in the developed world.”

Not bad, for starters.