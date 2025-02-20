HHS news release, Feb. 19: “Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took action to support President Trump’s executive orders defending women and children and restoring the concept of biological truth in federal government.

HHS released guidance…recogniz[ing] there are only two sexes: male and female. HHS will use these definitions and promote policies acknowledging that women are biologically female and men are biologically male.”

“HHS is also taking steps to implement policies protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation, as directed by President Trump’s Executive Order 14187…”

Executive Order 14187 states: “Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”