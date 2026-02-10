(This is Part-10; for Part-9, go here.)

This article is about a non-sequitur.

For instance, you ask me about washing machines, and I give you an answer about snow plows.

I ask you about ashtrays, and you give me an answer about the population of Bolivia.

The effect? We both begin to believe we’re stupid. I think, “I asked him about razors and he gave me an answer about ice fishing. He couldn’t be that crazy. It must be me. I’m misinterpreting his answers. My brain isn’t working right…”

Read on.

I’ve been keeping track of media silence. Silence about the racketeering lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics filed by lawyer Rick Jaffe, funded by Children’s Health Defense. I see zero media coverage. Even the big traditional conservative websites are still silent.

A RICO vaccine lawsuit with teeth isn’t a major story?

I guess not. Too risky. Too dangerous. Too REAL. Too central to the actual mission of MAHA. Doesn’t support a superficial phony MAHA. Might cause Trump to suffer a bit of blowback.

Among the many startling and long overdue facts revealed in the lawsuit, there is finally a clear explanation of a famous and quite insane vaccine claim made 20 years ago.

Everyone remembers it. Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), was the author.

Offit stated that an infant could tolerate 10,000 vaccines injected at the same time!

Even more insane, ever since Offit made the claim, the AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, has included that estimate in their guidance to pediatricians. Meaning: