Almost every day, I see something new in the lawsuit, in lawyer Rick Jaffe’s astonishing court filing.

Rick has found the heart of vaccine fraud. The safety issue. That’s where he starts. But then he uncovers HOW the safety fraud has been accomplished.

Start with this question: what is the basic and ultimate way of deciding whether vaccines are safe?

The answer is: you do studies. But what KIND of studies?

The answer to that question is simple: you compare the health of vaccinated children vs. unvaccinated children. That’s it.

Read what lawyer Jaffe has to say about this on his blog:

“In 2002, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) found no study had ever compared health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children…”

“In 2013, IOM checked back. Nothing done…”

It’s 2026…AAP [American Academy of Pediatrics] still telling parents the schedule is ‘fully tested [studied] and safe’.”

“When researchers conduct the studies AAP calls impossible, results contradict AAP’s assurances.”