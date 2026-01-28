Before diving into today’s piece, I have to make a correction. I was wrong; this RICO lawsuit is all Rick Jaffe, it wasn’t Kennedy’s plan.

I came out in yesterday’s article and said I thought this RICO lawsuit against childhood vaccines was Kennedy’s strategy. I’ve since found out that wasn’t true.

Actually, the truth is better than that. This suit is lawyer Rick Jaffe’s solo work.

He came up with whole idea, he wrote the court filing, and he’s the one who made it into reality.

There are still individuals in America who are willing to take on the biggest forces and go all the way, regardless of the odds. And in this situation, Rick has already moved the dial from START along a very large distance.

From my first article about the lawsuit, I told you Rick was dong a brilliant job. Finding out this was his idea and plan and execution and effort should only increase respect for him and his work, which has spanned four decades.

OK, here we go today. I’m still discussing the RICO lawsuit—and much more. Buckle up.

With this hot and explosive new RICO LAWSUIT against childhood vaccines on the scene, so many issues and crimes I’ve been writing about are coming together.

And the first one is THE JUDGE.

Who is going to be the judge who receives the RICO lawsuit on his desk? He will be King for Day. He’ll decide whether the suit moves forward or is thrown out.

And that brings up the burning flaming question: do we have a leader with a MAJOR bully pulpit who can force this lawsuit into a national story that crashes the news cycle and gets a dramatic response from the American People…so that the judge FEELS IT? So the judge KNOWS the country is watching? So the judge knows he can’t just push the suit into the garbage can?

This issue is as real as real can get. It isn’t science. It isn’t evidence. It isn’t data. It’s TRUTH and how the American people can be made to see it. Or not.

If not, the judge gets a holiday and can yawn and rule any way he wants to, in accordance with the law or not.

He can let medical killers go free or he can hold their feet to the flames.

Then there is the question of whether the medical cartel is steady and calm and on their game as they try to defeat the lawsuit…or are they rattled and nervous and scared and back on their heels and reeling…because they’ve ALREADY been assaulted with the truth about their OTHER high crimes.

The high crimes I’ve been documenting for 35 years.

This is where Kennedy and MAHA come in. I and others have handed them the biggest weapons they could hope for against the medical cartel. And so far, they’ve refused to use them. For instance the Starfield Report which revealed that every year in the US, the medical system kills a minimum of 225,000 people. That’s 2.25 MILLION KILLED AMERICANS PER DECADE.

Using a weapon like THAT would have put the cartel back on their heels and in a panic by now, and made them much less able to try to defeat this new vaccine lawsuit. But no. MAHA hasn’t used the big weapons. They’ve refused.

We need a populist revolution that forces Americans to realize WHAT THE HELL HAS ACTUALLY BEEN GOING ON—MASS MEDICAL MURDER.

We need a populist revolution with a leader who has an unstoppable bully pulpit, who talks to all of America every day, relentlessly, in a way that sets people on fire.

So far, Kennedy has no clue about that. He’s not that man with that pulpit. We see no sign he’s found that man to tell the real story of mass medical murder. We’ve seen no sign he wants to empower such a person.

I kept telling Kennedy and those close to him, time and time again, in article after article, that THIS is what we have to have—and none of those people have shown interest.

Maybe they think I’m a “disruptive force”. If so, they’re right. But I’m disrupting a failing strategy. There are lots of people who believe enacting a plan across calm water is the way to go. They’re dreaming. And their dream isn’t going to come true. The wish for a calm victory gets you the booby prize. I’m supposed to support Kennedy and MAHA leaders all the way in everything they do and don’t do? That’s for PR people. That’s what they do. They’ll try to turn shit into gold if they have to.

Right now, I’m covering this new red hot RICO lawsuit against childhood vaccines like no other reporter in the world: