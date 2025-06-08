And that’s why LA Mayor Karen Bass, Governor Hair Gel, the LA police chief, and the LA County Sheriff are on the side of the rioters.

California needs MORE immigrants, to justify its status as a Sanctuary State—which happens to be the State religion.

It’s a proud religion, headed up by white liberals who can never assuage their guilt.

Anyway, as I watched the riots expand, I recalled a piece I wrote and published here last year. I bring it back now, for those who can follow a train of thought. It explains and exposes a large load of insanity. Here we go:

Is Mexico really entitled to lands “the US stole from them through war?”

That’s what you hear.

Massive JUSTIFICATION:

Through the flood of illegal migration at the US southern border. Mexico is taking back what belongs to them. The US stole it in the Mexican-American War.

Yeah, well, let’s back up a little. And put the Prime Grade A propaganda aside.

A thing called HISTORY still exists, if we want to look at it.

ONE: In the 16th century, Spain conquered Mexico. Plus the rest of the Aztec Empire. Thus establishing “New Spain.”

TWO: Spain didn’t stop there. They moved north, and took what would later become California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas. They grabbed it. MEXICO didn’t grab it. Spain, which ruled Mexico, did. They also called these northern conquests New Spain.

THREE: Mexico revolted against Spain, fought a war of independence in 1821, and won.

FOUR: Mexico then claimed, for its own, those American territories which SPAIN had grabbed.

FIVE: Mexico and America fought a war (1846-1848). The US wanted those territories which SPAIN had conquered (e.g., California). The US won the war. And grabbed those territories—California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and pieces of Colorado and Wyoming.

SIX: Under terms of a Treaty with Mexico in 1848, the US paid Mexico $15 million.