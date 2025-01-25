Dear Trump, Not all “investments in America” are good investments. I have a suggestion no one on your team is making:

Stop loving everybody and anybody who has big money.

—At a recent White House presser announcing the new STARGATE project to build data centers for AI, at a reputed cost of $500 billion…

Trump suggested one of the three billionaires standing next to him might want to tell America what STARGATE and data centers and AI could do. Since nobody watching the press conference, or Trump himself, had a clue.

So Larry Ellison, who in the past has proposed 24/7 wall to wall surveillance of every citizen, using cameras that can’t be turned off, got up to the mic and pulled RNA cancer vaccines out of his ass.

CANCER CURE is an example of what STARGATE can do.

Trump is the master at making exaggerated promises, but Larry is providing stiff competition.