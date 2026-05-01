That’s the latest word from researchers trying to develop the vaccines.

I’m sure they’re right—the previous COVID vaccines had “expected pathways” that killed and injured huge numbers of people all over the world. And still is.

And now, people who have been diagnosed or could be diagnosed with cancer (everybody) will be the target.

Also, realize that another RNA vaccine has already been approved by the FDA and is now available for public use: Mresvia, for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Pharma plunges ahead. The experimental RNA technology was and is a global disaster, but that makes no difference.

With cancer, the idea is, the injected RNA will cause cells of the body to produce a protein contained in tumors, and the immune system will respond and knock out that protein…so the body will be ready to prevent or destroy real tumors if they come along.

But what is a tumor?

I’ve taken the position of a number of researchers who are in the minority: