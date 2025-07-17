(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

I’ve been writing about the inherent threat of nanotechnology for some time now.

So I’ve been waiting to hear something from Kennedy’s new vaccine committee, because all RNA vaccines ARE COMPOSED OF THESE TINY NANOPARTICLES.

So far, silence.

In fact, the FDA recently approved a new RNA COVID vaccine. A very bad sign.

The warnings about nanotech have been there for many years. For instance:

Politico, May 23, 2005: “Scientists believe the tiny particles could pose safety concerns when inhaled. ‘Usually larger particles get cleared out; we swallow, sneeze or spit them out,’ said Andrew Maynard of NIOSH [CDC]. ‘Small particles may penetrate the lining of the lung and get into the blood’."

—How about when the tiny particles are INJECTED??

Here’s how the mainstream game works. In one sector of the research community, scientists are shaking their heads and seeing the MAJOR safety problems with nanoparticles.

In another sector, researchers are coming up with one RNA nanoparticle vaccine after another.

The two sectors don’t talk to each other.

And who is Robert Kennedy talking to these days?

Anybody? In 2020, he was talking to the whole world about the nanoparticles in the COVID shots.

He had a lot of say about the coatings on the nanoparticles. It wasn’t complimentary.

Why isn’t he voicing those concerns, with all his official power, now?