Catch this quote from Robert: “That thimerosal ‘ban’? It only applies to multi-dose vials—which, conveniently, can be reformulated post-approval to include it anyway. The CDC even removed the Pink Book appendix that listed vaccine ingredients. Now, there’s no clear record of what’s in those vials. This isn’t transparency—it’s obfuscation…”

Robert Scott Bell has, for decades, been one of the most powerful voices in the world advocating for natural health and well-being.

He’s not buying the latest piece of theater from the new and improved CDC Vaccine Committee.

MAHA people, take notice: the Committee is still a bunch of suits.

Their language may be a bit more comforting, but their dedication to the injections is solid.

Trump: “[Kennedy] isn’t as radical as you think he is…” People knowingly nodded at the time and thought, “Kennedy has Trump fooled. Wait ‘til you see what our man does…”

Actually, we’re seeing it now. The Vaccine Committee meeting was a big neon clue.

The curtain went up, the curtain went down.

Now, if by some miracle Robert Scott Bell were the head of HHS, you’d see some real change and real fireworks.

Because he puts health and well-being first, and leaves the need for medical treatment…well, here are his own words from his recent Substack piece:

“…these new ACIP [Vaccine Committee] members still support the fundamental tenet of vaccinology: that you are born with a defective immune system AND you can only survive the environment you are born into by injecting foreign genetic chemical cocktails from birth forward. Why? So that your baby’s intoxicated / aggravated / adjuvanted immune system is triggered to produce antibodies, even when that developing immune system is INCAPABLE of doing so.”

I’d like to hear the members of the Vaccine Committee discuss all THAT. Then you’d know where they really stand, as they squirmed and tried to defend their preposterous and destructive agenda.