Here today, gone tomorrow.

That’s the news cycle.

“Oh that’s right, we’re being poisoned for NATIONAL SECURITY. I forgot…”

Trump’s Executive Order made that clear. No question about it. We have to submit to poisoning because our NATIONAL DEFENSE is at stake.

That was worth two days of press coverage. But magically, after that, it was no longer an issue.

As if we’d been liberated from the poison.

And Kennedy was also off the hook. At first, it seemed he was complicit because he came right out and said Trump was absolutely right to issue the Order, and yes, we have to keep using Roundup, he said, otherwise farmers will go broke. But then, with the story gone from the press coverage, Kennedy was free. He was OK. It didn’t matter what he said.

And sice he was free, Kennedy could go on Joe Rogan and say he was upset when Trump issued the Order and he, Kennedy, had litigated cases against pesticides for decades.

And he could say THAT, and it was OK.

Trump was protecting pesticide companies from lawsuits with his Order, and Kennedy was helping to protect the people he once sued in court…but all that was suddenly gone, because other big stories took over the news cycle.

Mind control op.

“We thought there was a serious problem, but it’s gone now. There’s a new problem, and that’ll be gone soon, too.”

One of my jobs is not submitting to amnesia: