Finally, we’ve got it straight from Rubio.

See, first he told reporters the US attacked Iran because we knew Israel was going to attack, and we got there first because…we wanted to avoid larger numbers of US casualties.”

Did that even make sense?

Doesn’t matter, because one day later, after Trump said we attacked on our own and Israel had nothing to do with it, Rubio came out and said, “I never said we attacked Iran because Israel was going to attack.”

Rubio 2 denied being Rubio 1.

Why didn‘t he just say, “That wasn’t me yesterday, that was a professional imitator. I was in Florida playing golf.”

Rubio is the Secretary of State, THE guy on US foreign policy.

He’s got balls, I’ll give him that. No brains, but he has balls.

As a reason for going to war, he could have mentioned the massive number of missiles and launch sites and mobile launch platforms the Iranians have, and the threat they pose under their Islamist leaders…but no, that wasn’t on his mind. He chose the threat posed by Israel. Which Trump then denied.

Can’t these guys get their stories and lies straight? Apparently not.

“We went to war in Vietnam because the French were going to invade and we had to get there first. It was a foot race.”

On the Iran story, I would have gone with the Martians: