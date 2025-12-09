Even the AI predictors follow the same pattern.

There are 2 basic rules.

If these hustlers really had a system that worked, they’d never publish it. They’d make oodles of cash for themselves. They’re not humanitarians.

So if a guy is publishing his stock or sports picks, he’s a loser. His system doesn’t work.

And the second rule is: these guys NEVER publish the entire history of all their picks and predictions and how they turned out. Why would they? It would prove they’re losers.

Instead, they cherry pick their own history and present “the highlights.” The successes. Or they publish a list of picks they made during a short run, when they were hot.

They have very thick skins and no conscience. They don’t lose sleep over the fact that they’re advising people how to lose.

They show up every day with enthusiasm and energy, as if they’re always on top of their game.

I recently dug into AI services that make picks on sports: