The Oracle billionaire is at it again.

The Register: “If governments want AI to improve services and security for their citizens, then they need to put all their information in one place—even citizens’ genomic data—according to Larry Ellison, the Oracle database tycoon.”

“‘I have to tell [the] AI model as much about my country as I can,’ Ellison said. ‘We need to unify all the national data, put it into a database where it’s easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like,’ he said. ‘That’s the missing link’.”

The missing link to what, Larry?

The fulfillment of technocrats’ wet dream, right? Complete planning of everybody’s lives from above.