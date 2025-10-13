That’s Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s basic message. He’s protecting the people against ICE.

He says MAGA is trying to start another Civil War.

He’s creating “ICE-Free” zones in the city.

Protecting his people? HOW ABOUT THE 1500 CITIZENS OF CHICAGO WHO HAVE BEEN SHOT SO FAR THIS YEAR?

Who’s kidding who?

Brandon isn’t protecting anybody.

He’s got a new way to distract voters from that fact: everything is ICE’s fault.

Chicago gangs? Brandon never heard of them.

Drugs? Fentanyl? Local gangs working for the Mex Cartels? Brandon never heard of that, either.

Illegal aliens in Chicago working for cartels? Never occurred to Brandon. Right.

Chicago was basically a happy picnic in the park until ICE came along.

We’re supposed to believe that in America, the really smart and sharp people live in the big cities, and all the rubes and yokels are the country folk: