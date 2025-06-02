I expose another major crime.

The Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is supposed to be the CDC’s Gold Standard of vaccine injury and death reports. Medically verified reports.

Only carefully selected researchers are allowed to see the VSD, in order to do studies.

The VSD is claimed to be the guarantee that the CDC is on the job protecting the health of Americans. If “warning signals” of vaccine harm show up on the VSD, the CDC would take immediate action.

But all this is a sick joke. Here’s why:

ONE: The VSD is touted as NATIONAL registry of vaccine data. It isn’t. It only represents about 4% of people in the US who receive at least one vaccine a year. So the harm that would appear from the other 96% of Americans who take vaccines CAN’T show up.

TWO: The VSD is a contract between the CDC and a handful of major healthcare providers, who send vaccine reports to the CDC. Only a fool would rely on these providers to admit they were causing a large number of vaccine injuries and deaths. It’s very easy to relabel vaccine injuries at the source. For instance, neurological destruction becomes “viral neuropathy.”