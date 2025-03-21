Read this piece posted at Gateway Pundit: ‘Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Secretive, Invite-Only Club of Elite Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson’.

If this is what it looks like, we’re talking about a cross-fertilization of lawyers and judges who represent the political Left, and are working to undermine an independent Judiciary—with a current agenda to stop the dismantling of the corrupt federal bureaucracy.

The Club, AMERICAN INNS OF COURT, is tied to the original British Inns, which go back hundreds of years. That fact alone rings alarm bells. The British legal system has long been a cult of elite insiders.

Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, a US Club participant, recently issued a shocking statement claiming impeachment of judges who are issuing injunctions against Trump’s moves is NOT the way to go, because “tradition” rules that the appeals process is the correct avenue. But impeachment IS an option.

Who is the president of this Club? According to information in the Gateway Pundit story, Judge James Boasberg. He was the federal judge who ordered a deportation plane to turn around in mid-air and come back to the US, as it was carrying 238 Venezuelan gang members and 23 MS-13 members to El Salvador.

The co-mingling of judges and lawyers who argue vital cases before those judges, plus prosecutors…all together in a Club??

Do Trump’s lawyers know anything about this? Does US AG Pam Bondi? Does Matt Gaetz, whose bid for AG was derailed before Bondi was nominated and confirmed?