Separation was written into the Constitution to hamstring and limit the new federal government.

Congress would pass a law. The President would sign it or veto it. Congress could override the veto. A newly passed law could be challenged on Constitutional grounds. The Supreme Court would rule on the challenge.

The annual federal budget bill would pass through Congress if a majority vote was obtained. The President would sign the bill into law. Or not. If not, Congress could override the veto, or submit a new budget bill.

But none of this Separation of Powers anticipated the explosive growth of federal agencies, situated in the Executive Branch, under the President, and funded by Congress.

No President vetoed budget bills on the grounds that they were bankrolling an illegitimate number and size of federal agencies under his control.

Sticking to the intent of the Constitution (limited government), Presidents SHOULD HAVE, but they didn’t. They accepted these ballooning agencies.

—So now we’ve had this grotesque situation: