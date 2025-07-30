CDC data survey, published in August 2017: “During 2011–2014, 12.7% of persons aged 12 and over…took antidepressant medication in the past month.”

“One-fourth of persons who took antidepressant medication had done so for 10 years or more.”

In 2014, there were approximately 300 million people aged 12 or older living in the US.

So about 38 million people were taking antidepressants.

About 9 million people had been taking the drugs for 10 years or more.

—And that was a decade ago.

Psychiatry/Pharma have their own FLOOD THE ZONE strategy: Put America on drugs.

Toxic dangerous drugs.

There’s a major gateway into antidepressants: all the painkillers and sleep medications and “calming meds” Americans are taking. After a while, they “feel down,” go back to their doctors, who put them on Prozac or Zoloft. BANG.

These patients are now captives of the system.

Or the gateway drug is alcohol. Same outcome.

Or patients come out of hospitals, after extensive treatment, feel bad, and end up on antidepressants.

One sector of medical practice becomes a sales funnel for another sector.

It’s business.

Plus, of course, we’re in the middle of a huge public relations campaign for “better mental health.” So people who feel sad or anxious for any reason are encouraged to “face up to their condition.” Which turns out to mean antidepressants.

Is it any wonder so many people want the government to take care of them?