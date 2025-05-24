Do a little Yoga, pop a few supplements, don’t take the COVID shot but keep your mouth shut about that, and bingo, and America will be healthy again.

Hmm, let’s see. Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, had a consulting firm, and Pfizer was a client. AG Pam Bondi worked as counsel for Pfizer in 2024. Trump’s pal Is Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO. “Albert is a great guy, great businessman.” Trump launched Warp Speed, and Pfizer landed a contract to produce the RNA shot.

And Pfizer has a history. A quite astounding history.

I’m not a lawyer, but I could make a RICO case against Pfizer stick in court—in my pajamas, still half-asleep.

It occurs to me—call me crazy—that to make America healthy again, you have to take on massive criminals who have been making America sick. And dead.

And when those criminals continue to be serial offenders, despite all sorts of court judgments against them over a long period of time, you can’t trust them to straighten out their act. You’d be an utter fool to trust them.

Even though, in this case, President Trump trusts their CEO, who has worked for the corporation since 1993.

So I decided to take a trip down memory lane on Pfizer. I thought: let me ask ChatGPT about the company. Let’s see if this AI bot is going to try to put a good spin on Pfizer.

I mean, AI is a tool of the establishment, right? So ChatGPT will probably defend the company.

Here is my conversation with this bot about Pfizer: