Any person residing in the US can enroll. This includes illegal aliens and prisoners.

The person is guaranteed the essentials of survival for life. Food, clothing, shelter. An apartment.

Free medical care. Basic TV and Internet.

A little spending cash each month.

He doesn’t have to work. In fact, employment is illegal, and incurs stiff criminal penalties.

The person must agree to 24/7 surveillance, as the State deems necessary. He must receive all recommended vaccines. He must follow the orders of his doctor.

He may not speak or write critically of the government.

If he commits a misdemeanor or felony, his enrollment in the program can be canceled.

His bank account is digital, and is under the control of the government.

He must vote (electronically) in every local and national election.

He may not leave the US.

He cannot resign from the Ward program. Once he’s in, he’s in all the way.

That’s it.

HOW MANY PEOPLE DO YOU THINK WOULD SIGN UP?