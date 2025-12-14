This is where MAGA and MAHA really do meet. Explosively. For the first time.

My speech, instead of Kennedy’s silence, wouldn’t occur in an interview or a podcast, it would be a full-bore HHS press conference, an official event, with a transcript of the speech handed out to the press, and with EXECUTIVE ORDERS issued to make words into actions.

Buckle up.

—Ladies and gentlemen, today HHS is launching, in cooperation with the Justice Department and Pam Bondi, a full scale investigation into the practice of FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION in the Somali communities in America—mainly in the Minnesota region. I want to show you exactly what this practice entails.

As you can see in the animation on the screen, it involves the cutting of all or part of the labia of the vagina, for NO medical reason. This is torture. Also, watch this. It’s the cutting of all or part of the clitoris. Whatever is cut from the labia or the vagina is gone. Taken away.

Take away from whom? Somali women and GIRLS. Who is doing the cutting? Sometimes Somali doctors. For no medical reason. But often, just Somalia men are doing the cutting. In either case, this is forced torture of girls and women.

WE ARE GOING TO PROSECUTE these cutters to the full extent of the law.

Where are the women’s groups who should be protesting in the streets against this intentional mutilation? I’ll leave it up to them to answer.

Then we have the issue of forced child marriages. I’m talking about girls as young as 13, or even younger, being enslaved by men in marriages. These girls become the property of men for their rest of their lives.

I have good reason to believe that childhood marriages are happening in America, in various migrant communities, as they are definitely happening in the migrants’ home countries. Like Iran and Somalia.

We at HHS are going to find out the extent of this horrific practice and end it.

No one and nothing is going to stop us.

Do I have your attention now?

There is more: