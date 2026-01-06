Nick, a citizen journalist, must be wrong, because THE NEWS doesn’t like to be shoved into the background. Doesn’t like to be one-upped. Doesn’t like its ratings to be tiny compared with his citizen’s report. Doesn’t like to look as stupid as it is.

So I’ve been reading a CNN article to see how they’re working their angle on Nick.

Here’s their January 2 headline: “Minnesota child care centers accused of wrongdoing were operating as expected, report says”.

CNN is leading with: Nick is wrong. He said the centers weren’t operating, weren’t centers. But that’s a lie.

No doubt about it.

Notice CNN itself doesn’t accuse Nick of lying. It says A REPORT says he’s lying.

The word ‘report’ is intended to sound official. Well, A REPORT is much more reliable than NICK’S REPORT. He wasn’t really reporting. He’s not a real reporter. He was just making a video.

Let’s go to CNN’s top paragraph: “Minnesota child care centers at the heart of widespread fraud allegations fueled by a viral video were operating as expected when visited by investigators, the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families said in a news release Friday.

“Operating as expected when visited…” BUT when WERE they visited by state inspectors? Yesterday? Six months ago? Two years ago, when allegations of fraud first surfaced?

No answer to THAT. No date of the state investigation. If the investigation had been yesterday, wouldn’t CNN have mentioned that? I think so. Which leads me to suspect the CNN reporters are slanting their coverage.

They’re giving the impression the state investigation was yesterday, but quite possibly it wasn’t. It was an old investigation, carried out before Nick’s investigation. The state REPORT was just released, but those state inspections of daycare centers mentioned in the report? WHEN did those inspections happen?

Can’t be sure, because CNN doesn’t say WHEN. And the omission is really bad journalism. You mention a report but don’t say what time period it covered? Come on.

Plus, can we really rely on a report from Minnesota state investigators, when current allegations of fraud point fingers at state officials? All sorts of “citizen journalists” are making a crucial charge: