Beverly Hills is somewhat smart.

But if you want the full treatment, there is Palm Beach, or Hidden Hills. Smaller enclaves. They’re on the cutting edge. They’re the model.

Here are some smart features already in use:

AI cameras. They can scan license plates and even ID faces. They send alerts to homeowners and private security patrols. They cover whole neighborhoods.

Fingerprint ID and retinal scanners makes sure only residents can access certain spaces.

Residents control locks, cameras, and alarms through a smartphone app.

Homes automatically set alarms and locks and handle outdoor lighting.

Ongoing security patrols—humans AND drones.