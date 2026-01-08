Snatch a foreign President, make a business deal; a new form of US foreign policy!
There are other choice Presidents for snatching!
Trump snatched Maduro, Trump just made a deal to receive 30-50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, worth over $2 billion. New US foreign policy This actually happened.
A friend of mine consulted with ChatGPT and came up with a list of more Presidents the US could grab. Then the friend suggested the business deals that could follow.
Catch the wave, baby! This is big-time stuff. The State Dept. and the CIA should move on it right away!
Here we go:
1. Vladimir Putin — Russia (President) * Linked to: War crimes in Ukraine — including unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied parts of Ukraine. * The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for these actions, which constitute violations of international humanitarian law. * All kinds of oil and minerals the US could make deals for. Major natural gas for Europe. 2. Benjamin Netanyahu — Israel (Prime Minister) * Linked to: Allegations of war crimes related to conflict operations; the ICC has indicted him for war crimes including attacks on civilians. * The ICC indictment is active and has drawn international attention. * Maybe get a military base outside of Tel Aviv in the deal? 100 tons of hummus and olives?