1996. Argentina.

And yes, we’re told this outbreak now in 2026 is caused by a STRAIN of the virus: the Andes strain.

We’re informed that this strain was mapped out genetically by researchers BEFORE it was actually isolated from a patient.

This is impossible.

What happened was: researchers ASSEMBLED, in THEORY, a bunch of “gene segments,” glued them together, in THEORY, according to what they assumed and imagined the virus-strain would be.

This is as useful, medically speaking, as relying on an abstract collage created by an artist to diagnose cancer.

But there’s more. Much more: