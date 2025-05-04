The wire services and national media outlets tend to ignore what’s going on in cities (and even states), so I picked Miami at random, and went to the medical section of the Miami Herald

I was blown away.

Here are just some of the headlines they’re running on April 20:

“Breast grabbing led to a Fort Lauderdale Nurse’s license suspension, state says”

“Miami doctor found guilty of prescribing millions of Oxycodone pills sold on streets”

“Implant replacement turned deadly. Now, consequences for a Broward dentist”

“Depression medication recalled after possible ‘metal shaving’ in a tablet”

“Nose job, breast job, liposuction, death: State complaint against a Miami doctor”

“He had short-term health insurance. His colonoscopy bill? $7,000”

“A Broward doctor got fined for how he prescribed fentanyl to a drug abuser who later died”

“A Nevada mother came to Miami for plastic surgery. She died in the recovery house”

“After being fired at Mount Sinai, a Kendall nurse swapped surgery fentanyl for saline”

“Is your mammogram wrong? Miami hospital ordered by FDA to halt service over concerns”

“Suit details how UM surgeon double-booked surgeries, padded his pay at Texas hospital”

“A Broward doctor’s liposuction caused digestive system holes and death, state says”

“Miami plastic surgeon’s bad injections caused a Brazilian butt lift death, state says”

“One Miami area plastic surgeon, two Brazilian butt lift deaths, 3 state complaints”

“A mom died after tummy tuck and liposuction in Miami. Her survivors will get $325,000”

“‘Like playing Russian roulette.’ Plunging elevators scare, hurt people at Miami hospital”

“A drug got recalled after someone saw ‘black matter’ that can cause stroke or death”

—Of course, the public is supposed to believe the medical profession is squeaky clean, except for the occasional misstep.