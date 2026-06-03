For several decades now, I’ve been breaking stories that take the medical cartel right into the dumpster. Dynamite stories of corruption and mass murder.

And the people “on our side” have refused to cover these stories and have refused to use them as weapons against the cartel.

This hasn’t deterred me.

But as I continue to expose these same high crimes, over and over, I occasionally ask myself whether I’m covering these stories TOO MUCH. And the answer is…

NO. An absolute NO.

It only seems that way, because no one else is picking up the ball.

In particular, I’m referring to the most obvious weapon we have: